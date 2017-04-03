An Athens man with two previous convictions of drunken driving was arrested Sunday on a charge of operating under the influence after crashing into a ditch in Harmony, according to Somerset County Chief Deputy James Ross.

David John Mullins, 61, of Stickney Hill Road in Athens, was arrested on three charges after losing control of his 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck on Cambridge Road, crashing into a mailbox, then into a snowbank and, finally, into a ditch, Ross said. The truck, which sustained minor damage, was towed by Right Hook Towing, Ross said.

Deputy Joseph Jackson went to the scene, where Mullins was walking away from his truck toward Athens, around 11:18 a.m. Jackson had arrested Mullins on Nov. 27, 2016, for driving under the influence in Athens — one of the two OUI charges on which he was convicted previously.

Mullins submitted to a test that showed that his blood-alcohol content level was three times the legal limit of 0.08 percent, Ross said.

Mullins was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, a class C felony because of two prior convictions; driving with a suspended driver’s license; and driving with a suspended vehicle registration. He also was placed on probation hold.

Mullins was taken to the Somerset County Jail in East Madison. No bail has been set yet.

Jackson was assisted by Maine State Police and the Harmony Fire and Rescue departments, Ross said.

