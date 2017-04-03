AUGUSTA — The Rev. Joan Lois Smith is the interim pastor for South Parish Congregational Church UCC, 1 Church St., according to a news release from the chruch.

Smith graduated from Middlebury College, earned a Master’s Degree from the University of Vermont, and continued her preparation for ordination through the Vermont Committee on Ministerial Standing, with courses at several institutions, including Andover Newton, Harvard and the Bangor Theological Seminary. She also participated in an Interim Ministry Network Training Program.

The Rev. Joan Lois Smith is the interim pastor at Augusta's South Parish Congregational Church UCC. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

She has worked in Maine and Vermont, and served as interim minister most recently in Belfast, Brooks and Vinalhaven, as well as guest preaching in mid-coast Maine. She has also served in the capacity of spiritual director in several settings.

Share