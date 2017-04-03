Kennebec Valley Community College and the Autism Studies Program will host an event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4. The guest speakers are Derek and Dylan Volk.

Derek Volk is a Maine businessman, a husband and father, and the author of, “Chasing the Rabbit: A Dad’s Life Raising a Son on the Spectrum.” Dylan is Derek’s son.

The talk will take place in the Moody Chapel on the Alfond campus of KVCC in Hinckley.

All are welcome. Light refreshments will be served.

For additional information, contact Irene Daigle at [email protected] or 385-3267/ People also can visit http://chasingtherabbit.org/

