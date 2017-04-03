The South End Teen Center would like to sincerely thank both the Waterville police and fire departments for their support in fielding a team for the ninth “Battle of the Badges” basketball game. It has become a big event in the community. We sold more than 140 tickets at the door and raised $1,110 for the 65 teens in grades 6-12 that visit us after school. This money will bring teens on summer field trips and help pay for driver’s education for those in need.

To all those that participated and those behind the scenes, you were role models for all of us. I had numerous people approach me to say how wonderful it was that you hold this game. We realize the importance of your efforts each day and many of our teens show interest in becoming service providers for their community.

We are also grateful that CATV was able to help our community air this game. It will give you a chance to replay some of the great moves teams showed, the entertainment, determination and good sportsmanship.

Thank you to The Alfond Youth Center, the business sponsors and to Cappza’s for the halftime shootout. For the second year in a row, a 12-year-old sank a shot for cash. Cappza’s has been a huge supporter of the South End Teen Center.

Finally, thank you to Danielle Gorman and the fine young Clinton Elementary Students for singing the National Anthem. They showed great poise in performing in front of a crowd. Miss Maureen’s dancers also had a dazzling halftime performance and Brandon Gilley announced the game with enthusiasm.

The police and fire department officers are often seen in Waterville in their working roles. This was a chance for people to see you up close and out of uniform.

“The simple act of caring is heroic.” Thank you for being heroes in our community.

Steve Soule

South End Teen Center

Waterville

Share