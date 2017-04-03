WORCESTER, Mass. — Abigail King, of Benton, was one of 11 Worcester Polytechnic Institute student-athletes to be recognized by the NFHCA for their work in the classroom.

Senior Hope Shevchuk claimed her fourth National Field Hockey Coaches Association Scholar of Distinction honor while 10 others were also named to the National Academic Squad and the team earned its 13th consecutive National Academic Team Award.

Junior Sabrina Guzzi, a three-time National Academic Squad member, joined the dual sport student-athlete on the Scholar of Distinction scroll. Senior Allie Buckley and Izzy Garver also secured their third as junior Amanda Richards, sophomore Carrie Pozaic, and sophomore Zoe Schwartz collected their second in as many years. King, a junior, returned to the list while sophomore Karen Noble, as well as newcomers Hannah Larochelle and Suzy Opalka met the requirements for the first time.

All three awards are based on grade point average during the fall semester of the current academic year. Scholars of Distinction have achieved a cumulative grade point average of 3.90 or higher while the National Academic Squad honorees achieved a 3.0 and the National Academic Team Award recognizes those institutions that achieved a minimum team grade point average of 3.0.

