An attempt by state attorneys and 17 Black Lives Matter protesters to try one more time to reach an agreement to avoid a lengthy court hearing failed on Monday morning.

District Court Judge Paul Fritche had ordered the protesters and state attorneys to try to come to an agreement on a restorative justice meeting, but the protesters refused, demanding a hearing.

Defense attorney Tom Hallet, who is representing one of the protesters arrested July 15, objected to the order, saying the defendants had a right to have a hearing. He said one of the main issues of the protesters is that the justice system doesn’t listen to people of color.

“My sense is the group is very anxious to go forward with a hearing,” Hallet said.

However, Fritche said that holding a hearing may only deepen the tension between minority communities and police officers.

He noted that the protesters agreed to participate in a restorative justice process “as ordered” by the district attorney.

“I hope you’re not prejudging this case,” Hallet said.

“I’m not prejudging,” Fritche said. “I’m reading the words.”

A restorative justice meeting that had been planned in February between Portland police and the protesters arrested last summer during a Black Lives Matter protest was called off at the last minute after the two sides could not agree on how the meeting should proceed – in two groups held separately, or as one – and who should be allowed to observe the process. The district attorney’s office attempted to enforce part of the agreement to divide the protesters into two sessions; the protesters wanted to remain together.

The protesters also objected to the presence of an observer from the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine, and to the presence of Rachel Talbot Ross, a state legislator and head of the local chapter of the NAACP. The protesters asked her to leave.

