The unidentifiable remains of a man’s burned body were found inside a tent at a homeless campsite in woods in South Portland off I-295 just after 4 a.m. Monday, according to state fire officials.

A driver reported the fire after seeing a glow from the flames. Firefighters found it about 100 feet off the road near Exit 4.

Police say this bicycle may have belonged to the victim. Photo courtesy of the South Portland Police Department

Investigators believe that other people had lived at the encampment in the past, but Monday’s fire victim was the only one living there at the time.

Investigators are examining the scene to determine how the fire started and why the man was not able to escape the tent. The body will be taken to state Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the man’s identity and cause of death.

Police have a bicycle they believe belonged to the victim, and say it is their strongest clue to identifying him.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

