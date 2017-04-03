The Canaan Public Library has been selected by the Maine Humanities Council to offer “Let’s Talk About It,” a free reading and discussion group with copies of books available through the library, according to a news release from the library.

This program is provided by the Maine Humanities Council’s Maine Center for the Book in cooperation with the Maine State Library.

The series “Refreshing the Whodunit” begins at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at the library and continues for five sessions, through Sept. 13.

Books to be read and discussed in this series include: “The Beekeeper’s Apprentice” by Laurie King, “Dance Hall of the Dead” by Tony Hillerman, “The Skull Mantra” by Eliot Pattison, “A Cold Day for Murder” by Dana Stabenow, and “Inspector Morimoto …” by Timothy Hemion. A scholar provided by the council will facilitate the discussions.

Books for the program are available for loan at the library. To register, pick up the first book of the series at the library or call 474-6397. Library hours are noon-5 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

For more information about the program and the work of the Maine Humanities Council, visit www.mainehumanities.org or call 773-5051.

