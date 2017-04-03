Winthrop United Methodist Church’s Cave Quest Vacation Bible School will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday, April 18-21, at the church at 58 Main St.

Children can participate in Bible-learning activities, sing songs, play team-building games, make and dig into treats, and collect Bible Memory Buddies.

Th program is free for children age 4 through fifth grade. To register, stop at the church office, or obtain a registration form online at www.winthropumc.org. For more information, or if a child has any special needs, call the church at 377-8620.

