Unity Barn Raisers will host its annual Community Egg Hunt from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Unity Community Center on 32 School St., in Unity.

Craft activities and light snacks for children and their families will be provided. The egg hunt is co-sponsored by Unity Shop ‘n Save.

For more information or if you would like to volunteer, contact Mary Leaming at 948-9005 or [email protected].

Share