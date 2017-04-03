AUGUSTA

Sunday at 11:03 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Civic Center Drive.

12:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

1:19 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Gage Street.

1:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Anthony Avenue.

2:00 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on South Chestnut Street.

2:35 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Cony Street.

2:58 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Western Avenue.

4:29 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

4:56 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Northern Avenue.

2:58 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Riverside Drive.

5:04 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Blair Road.

5:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Eight Rod Road.

5:50 p.m., harassment was reported on Ward Road.

6:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on State Street.

8:19 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Elm Street.

9:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

Monday at 3:05 a.m., a 60-year-old Pittston man was issued a summons on a charge of operating while his license was suspended during a traffic stop on Mount Vernon Avenue.

5:10 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Mount Vernon Road.

CHELSEA

Saturday at 11:36 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

GARDINER

Friday at 8:31 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Summer Street.

11:50 p.m., theft was reported on Autumn Street.

Saturday at 6:24 a.m., threatening was reported on Bridge Street.

3:48 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Old Lewiston Road.

6:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Cannard Street.

Sunday at 8:18 a.m., harassment was reported by a caller at an unidentified location.

4:06 p.m., a 27-year-old Whitefield woman was issued a summons on an unidentified charge on Bridge Street.

8:41 p.m., a suspicious circumstance was reported on Pleasant Street.

MONMOUTH

Friday at 7:29 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Annabessacook Road.

Saturday at 3:48 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Old Lewiston Road.

Sunday at 9:34 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Cobbossee Road.

RANDOLPH

Saturday at 9:26 a.m., theft was reported on Windsor Street.

WINTHROP

Sunday at 2:14 a.m., a suspicious person was reported on Bowdoin Street.

1:26 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Memorial Drive.

4:32 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Old Lewiston Road.

6:17 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Old Lewiston Road.

Monday at 8:10 a.m., burglary was reported on U.S. Route 202.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Sunday at 4:56 p.m., Jenyfer Rose Clark, 26, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault after a domestic disturbance was reported on Willow Street.

8:33 p.m., Jonathan Oxton, 23, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant after a disturbance was reported on Tall Pines Way.

CHELSEA

Saturday at 6 a.m., Amanda Leona Rodrigue, 27, of Hallowell, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release after a no-contact order violation was reported on Strout Lane.

GARDINER

Sunday at 6:03 p.m., Christopher Howe, 26, of Pittston, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence on Maine Avenue.

WINDSOR

Sunday at 6:50 p.m., Todd Joseph Perkins, 39, of Windsor, was arrested on a warrant on South Belfast Road.

