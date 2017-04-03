AUGUSTA
Sunday at 11:03 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Civic Center Drive.
12:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.
1:19 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Gage Street.
1:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Anthony Avenue.
2:00 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on South Chestnut Street.
2:35 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Cony Street.
2:58 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Western Avenue.
4:29 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
4:56 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Northern Avenue.
2:58 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Riverside Drive.
5:04 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Blair Road.
5:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Eight Rod Road.
5:50 p.m., harassment was reported on Ward Road.
6:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on State Street.
8:19 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Elm Street.
9:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
Monday at 3:05 a.m., a 60-year-old Pittston man was issued a summons on a charge of operating while his license was suspended during a traffic stop on Mount Vernon Avenue.
5:10 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Mount Vernon Road.
CHELSEA
Saturday at 11:36 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
GARDINER
Friday at 8:31 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Summer Street.
11:50 p.m., theft was reported on Autumn Street.
Saturday at 6:24 a.m., threatening was reported on Bridge Street.
3:48 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Old Lewiston Road.
6:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Cannard Street.
Sunday at 8:18 a.m., harassment was reported by a caller at an unidentified location.
4:06 p.m., a 27-year-old Whitefield woman was issued a summons on an unidentified charge on Bridge Street.
8:41 p.m., a suspicious circumstance was reported on Pleasant Street.
MONMOUTH
Friday at 7:29 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Annabessacook Road.
Saturday at 3:48 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Old Lewiston Road.
Sunday at 9:34 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Cobbossee Road.
RANDOLPH
Saturday at 9:26 a.m., theft was reported on Windsor Street.
WINTHROP
Sunday at 2:14 a.m., a suspicious person was reported on Bowdoin Street.
1:26 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Memorial Drive.
4:32 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Old Lewiston Road.
6:17 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Old Lewiston Road.
Monday at 8:10 a.m., burglary was reported on U.S. Route 202.
ARRESTS
AUGUSTA
Sunday at 4:56 p.m., Jenyfer Rose Clark, 26, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault after a domestic disturbance was reported on Willow Street.
8:33 p.m., Jonathan Oxton, 23, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant after a disturbance was reported on Tall Pines Way.
CHELSEA
Saturday at 6 a.m., Amanda Leona Rodrigue, 27, of Hallowell, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release after a no-contact order violation was reported on Strout Lane.
GARDINER
Sunday at 6:03 p.m., Christopher Howe, 26, of Pittston, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence on Maine Avenue.
WINDSOR
Sunday at 6:50 p.m., Todd Joseph Perkins, 39, of Windsor, was arrested on a warrant on South Belfast Road.
