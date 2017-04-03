An Easter musical, “Lift Him Up,” will be presented at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday, April 9-10, and Good Friday, April 14, at New Hope Baptist Church, 268 Perham St., Farmington.

From the tender anthem “Beautiful Hands,” describing the loving hands of Jesus as He gave His life on Calvary, to the new melody for “Search Me O God,” and the triumphant “Crown Him” medley, as well as five other songs, the choir will be accompanied by full orchestrated backgrounds.

The Readers Theater will present an Easter musical, "Life Him Up" at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday, April 9-10, and Good Friday, April 14, at New Hope Baptist Church in Farmington. Front from left are Brian Rebert, Tom Charles and John Trabucchi. In the second row, from left, are Jessie Johnson, Erin Johnson, Sandi Rebert and Haven Doyle. Back, from left, are Peggy Pinkham, Lydia Doyle, JoAnne Doyle, Ruth Andrews, Janna Winslow and Heather Wheeler. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The Readers Theater presentation will portray the dramatic moments leading up to Christ’s death as well as His resurrection through the eyes of his mother Mary, the disciple Peter, and the High Priest Caiaphas.

All are invited to this free family event.

For more information or a ride, call 778-9696.

