FARMINGTON — Maine AgrAbility will host a free webinar on universal design — a method of designing tools, buildings and environments to be usable by all people to the greatest extent possible — from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27.

“Universal Design: Design for ease of use in the home, shop and barn” will focus on the principles of universal design, perceptions of disability, and practical applications that can help to maintain and increase independence. Presenters include Occupational Therapist Ketra Crosson and Architect Jill Johanning, who is with Alpha One; and Maine AgrAbility staff member Ellen Gibson.

To register or for more information, contact Lani Carlson, 944-1533, [email protected] , or visit extension.umain.edu.

