IN BINGHAM, Monday at 3:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Murray Street.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Sunday at 6:36 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Carrabassett Drive.

11:53 a.m., threatening was reported on Grand Summit Lane.

IN EUSTIS, Monday at 1:01 a.m., a hazardous materials incident was reported on School Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 11:17 a.m., a complaint about shots being fired was taken on Kennebec Street.

2:19 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

6:19 p.m., vandalism was reported on Woodman Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 8:56 a.m., harassment was reported at Willow Springs Drive and Fairbanks Road.

10:46 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Marvel Street.

11;35 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Main Street.

IN KINGFIELD, Sunday at 11:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 2:46 p.m., a complaint about shots being fired was taken on Madison Avenue.

6:08 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

7:19 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Main Street.

11:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Monday at 1:12 a.m., debris or dumping was reported on Lakewood Road.

IN MOSCOW, Sunday at 1:57 p.m., a complaint about shots being fired was taken on Canada Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 3:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hathorn Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 12:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Walnut Street.

2:50 p.m., trespassing was reported on Madison Avenue.

3:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.

8:52 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Silver Street.

Monday at 12:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

IN SOLON, Monday at 6:22 a.m., trespassing was reported on South Solon Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Sunday at 12:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Nokomis Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 6:43 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on West River Road.

1:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.

3:43 p.m., theft was reported at Burger King on College Avenue.

4:40 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Sheldon Place.

4:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kelsey Street.

5:15 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

6:05 p.m., theft was reported at Bull Moose Music in Elm Plaza.

6:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Union Street.

6:50 p.m., threatening was reported on Victoria Drive.

7:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on First Rangeway.

7:52 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Elm Street.

IN WILTON, Sunday at 4:35 p.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.

8:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bass Hill.

ARRESTS

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 1:27 a.m., Hayden D. Ratner, 29, of Unity, was arrested on charges of driving 20 to 24 mph over the speed limit, operating a vehicle while under the influence and aggravated operating of a vehicle after a revocation.

2:34 a.m., Christopher David Paquette, 46, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 1:06 p.m., David John Mullins, 61, of Athens, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, and with a suspended license and registration, as well as probation hold.

3:36 p.m., Johnathan P. Avery, 36, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 4 p.m., Samantha Bass, 20, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

5:51 p.m., Shahad Crump, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on three warrants.

SUMMONSES

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 10:32 a.m., Jaceb Dillingham, 24, of Skowhegan, was summoned on charges of attaching false plates and criminally operating a vehicle after a suspension.

Sunday at 12:35 a.m., John Henry LaFont, 19, of Woburn, Massachusetts, was summoned on a charge of speeding 30 mph or more over the limit.

Share