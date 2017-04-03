IN BINGHAM, Monday at 3:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Murray Street.
IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Sunday at 6:36 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Carrabassett Drive.
11:53 a.m., threatening was reported on Grand Summit Lane.
IN EUSTIS, Monday at 1:01 a.m., a hazardous materials incident was reported on School Street.
IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 11:17 a.m., a complaint about shots being fired was taken on Kennebec Street.
2:19 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.
6:19 p.m., vandalism was reported on Woodman Avenue.
IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 8:56 a.m., harassment was reported at Willow Springs Drive and Fairbanks Road.
10:46 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Marvel Street.
11;35 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Main Street.
IN KINGFIELD, Sunday at 11:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN MADISON, Sunday at 2:46 p.m., a complaint about shots being fired was taken on Madison Avenue.
6:08 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Oak Street.
7:19 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Main Street.
11:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
Monday at 1:12 a.m., debris or dumping was reported on Lakewood Road.
IN MOSCOW, Sunday at 1:57 p.m., a complaint about shots being fired was taken on Canada Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 3:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hathorn Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 12:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Walnut Street.
2:50 p.m., trespassing was reported on Madison Avenue.
3:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.
8:52 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Silver Street.
Monday at 12:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.
IN SOLON, Monday at 6:22 a.m., trespassing was reported on South Solon Road.
IN ST. ALBANS, Sunday at 12:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Nokomis Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 6:43 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on West River Road.
1:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.
3:43 p.m., theft was reported at Burger King on College Avenue.
4:40 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Sheldon Place.
4:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kelsey Street.
5:15 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
6:05 p.m., theft was reported at Bull Moose Music in Elm Plaza.
6:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Union Street.
6:50 p.m., threatening was reported on Victoria Drive.
7:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on First Rangeway.
7:52 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Elm Street.
IN WILTON, Sunday at 4:35 p.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.
8:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bass Hill.
ARRESTS
IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 1:27 a.m., Hayden D. Ratner, 29, of Unity, was arrested on charges of driving 20 to 24 mph over the speed limit, operating a vehicle while under the influence and aggravated operating of a vehicle after a revocation.
2:34 a.m., Christopher David Paquette, 46, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 1:06 p.m., David John Mullins, 61, of Athens, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, and with a suspended license and registration, as well as probation hold.
3:36 p.m., Johnathan P. Avery, 36, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 4 p.m., Samantha Bass, 20, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
5:51 p.m., Shahad Crump, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on three warrants.
SUMMONSES
IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 10:32 a.m., Jaceb Dillingham, 24, of Skowhegan, was summoned on charges of attaching false plates and criminally operating a vehicle after a suspension.
Sunday at 12:35 a.m., John Henry LaFont, 19, of Woburn, Massachusetts, was summoned on a charge of speeding 30 mph or more over the limit.
