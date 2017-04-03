Maine State police are investigating an attempted burglary and armed robbery early Sunday morning that were reportedly committed by the same person who appeared to be wearing a skull face mask and a dark trench coat in at least one of the cases.

The first robbery was reported at Annie’s Market on Middle Road in Sidney at about 1:30 a.m., according to a news release from spokesman Steve McCausland. Cpl. Diane Vance found that a bullet was shot through a door and the front door was smashed in, according to the release.

While no one entered the building, the suspect caused “a couple thousand dollars’ worth” of property damage, McCausland said.

An hour later in Oakland, someone pointed a gun at a Waterville man fixing his tire in the parking lot of Mac’s Citgo, demanding money. The suspect left without any cash and drove toward Sidney. No one was injured.

The market in Sidney has surveillance cameras that captured images of the intruder, a man who was wearing jeans, a skull face mask and a dark trench coat. He was driving a blue car — it had been parked behind a Dumpster — that police believe is a Honda Civic, Hyundai Elantra or Nissan Altima.

One suspect committed both crimes in the neighboring Kennebec County towns, police said.

Police asked that anyone with information on either incident to call Maine State Police in Augusta at 624-7076 and ask for Vance.

Madeline St. Amour — 861-9239

[email protected]

Twitter: @madelinestamour

Share