BURNHAM — Authorities said Monday morning there was no further information available on what they called “bizarre” circumstances surrounding the death of a Burnham woman who died after an intruder entered her home.

Joyce Wood, 72, of 261 South Horseback Road, died in a vehicle in her driveway after dialing 911 to report an intruder in her house early Sunday morning. Maine State Police and the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office responded Sunday morning to the home, where they also used a tracking dog along the road, but there was no sign of any police activity at the property Monday morning.

This home at 261 South Horseback Road in Burnham is where police on Sunday investigated the unusual circumstances in the death of home owner Joyce Wood. Staff photo by David Leaming Ernie Glabau and partner Patricia Pagano of Burnham speak fondly about their neighbor Joyce Wood, who lived nearby at 261 South Horseback Road. Maine State Police on Sunday investigated the unusual circumstances in the early morning death of Wood. Staff photo by David Leaming

“Not expecting any update today,” Steve McCausland, spokesman for Maine State Police, said via email Monday morning.

McCausland on Sunday called the circumstances of the case “bizarre”and said state police “need to find out exactly what happened inside that house this morning, and that’s the phase the investigation is in.”

Before state police and a Waldo County Sheriff’s deputy went to the scene, Wood’s family members had arrived, found her and placed her in a vehicle in the driveway, according to McCausland. Wood then “was stricken and died in the vehicle,” he said.

The trooper and the deputy arrived and found the intruder in Wood’s house. Police questioned her for several hours and released her, according to McCausland. No charges were filed against the woman, who police said was cooperative and was likely to be interviewed again as evidence from the house’s interior is analyzed by police.

The state medical examiner’s office in Augusta performed an autopsy on Wood’s body on Sunday, but police said the results were being withheld.

