A new telephone scam is attempting to steal voice recordings of people in Maine.

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins says the scam has been reported to the Senate Aging Committee’s fraud hotline. The fraudulent caller asks a simple question such as “Are you there?” and “Can you hear me” in the hopes of coaxing a “yes” response from the call’s recipient.

The scammer then records that answer and uses the recording to authorize charges on items such as utility bills, phone bills and stolen credit cards.

Collins says residents who receive the calls should hang up immediately. The scam can be reported by calling the aging committee’s hotline at (855) 303-9470.

