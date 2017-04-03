ALBION — Hart-to-Hart Farm & Education Center will host its first ShineOnCass Easter Egg Hunt, free to the community, from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at 16 Duck Pond Lane.

Children should bring their own basket to collect hidden eggs on the farm. The event will include treats and prizes for children, an animal petting area, face painting, spring crafts, games and a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny.

Cassidy Charette with her "adopted" sheep Erwin at Hart-to-Hart Farm Camp in 2012. The Albion Farm will host its first ShineOnCass Easter Egg Hunt Sunday, April 9. Families are asked to bring pet items to be donated to the Waterville Area Humane Society in Charette's honor. Contributed photo

Hart-to-Hart Farm is a family owned and operated organic dairy farm that offers a variety of educational programs for children, adults and families.

Cassidy Charette, an Oakland teen who died in a hayride accident in 2014, was a longtime summer camper at the farm. In 2015, farm owners Linda and Doug Hartpkof and the community helped build “Cassidy’s Kitchen,” an outdoor, three-season kitchen for educational programs, in honor of Charette.

Families are asked to bring a pet item that will be donated in Charette’s memory to the Waterville Area Humane Society, where she was a volunteer. The humane society has a wish list which includes: wood pellets for cat/kitty litter, dye free cat foods (such as Purina Naturals) and canned food for kittens and cats, paté style; no fish please.

The egg hunt is sponsored by Hart-to-Hart Farm, Organic Valley, Children’s Book Cellar, Ingraham Equipment and the ShineOnCass Foundation.

For more information, call 437-2441, email [email protected] or visit www.hart2hartfarm.org.

