WINSLOW — In April, Winslow Public Library, 136 Halifax St., will join libraries in schools, campuses and communities nationwide in celebrating the many ways libraries are transforming communities every day through the services and invaluable expertise they offer, according to a Winslow Library news release.

National Library Week is April 9-15, a time to highlight the changing role of libraries, librarians and library workers.

Libraries of all types are evolving to meet the needs of the communities they serve. Elected officials, small business owners, students and the public at large depend upon libraries and the resources they offer to address the needs of their communities. By providing such resources as e-books and technology help, computers and Internet access for job seekers or a safe haven in times of crisis, libraries and librarians transform their communities.

“The library embraces the entire community, offering unlimited opportunities for personal growth and lifelong learning,” said Library Director Pamela Bonney, in the release. “Libraries level the playing field for people of any age who are seeking the information and access to technologies that will improve their quality of life.”

Libraries also offer the expertise of individual librarians. Librarians assist patrons in using increasingly complex technology and sorting through the potentially overwhelming mass of information bombarding today’s digital society. This is especially crucial when access to reliable and trustworthy data is more important than ever.

The Winslow Public Library will host seven different programs through the week.

• Monkey Mischief Storytime, celebrating monkey friends, will being at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Apirl 11.

• Do Fairies Bring the Spring?, an author and illustrator talk with author Liza Gardner Walsh and illustrator Hazel Mitchell, is set for 3-4 p.m. Tuesday April 11. They will read from the book, show how to create a mini fairy garden, and demonstrate how to draw beautiful fairies. All ages are welcome.

• Drop-in Technology Help will be available from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12. Stop by and consult with Samantha Cote, youth services and technology librarian, or make an appointment.

• Appy Hour: Snacks and discussion about favorite apps for smartphones and tablets will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 13; share a favorite apps as well.

• Lego Club, a weekly building time for children in grades K-12, is set for 2:30-4 p.m. Friday, April 14.

• Friday, April 14, 4:30-6:30 p.m.: True or False? Fact-Checking for Teens, with dinner, trivia and testing one’s fact-checking skills. Pizza and drinks will be provided; for teens in grades 6-12.

• Robot Time with Dash & Dot is set for 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 15. Register to play with the new robots. Spend time with friends learning how to program each robot to do various tasks. It’s more fun to play with a robot with only three or four friends, so four, half-hour sessions will be held: 10-10:30 a.m., 10:30-11 a.m., 11-11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-noon. Open to grades K-8 and similar ages will be grouped together if possible.

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries across the country each April.

For more information, visit the library, call 872-1978, or visit www.winslow-me.gov. Library hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday; 1-7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

