WATERVILLE — An AARP Safe Drivers Course is set for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, April 27, the Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, 38 Gold St.

Cost is $23 for nonmembers or $18 for members. Muffins and coffee will be served in the morning, and the center’s buffet lunch will be available 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

To register, call 873-4745 or stop by the reception desk at the center.

