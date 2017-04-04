The Wilton Fish & Game Association will offer basic hand gun training from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Wilton Fish & Game, U.S. Route 2 in Wilton. Another class is planned for Saturday, May 13.

The class, for those 21 and older, will be instructed by Sheriff Scott Nichols. Each class is limited 10 students to accommodate adequate instruction per student.

Participants will receive a certificate of training from the Sheriff’s Office they can use as proof of required training in order to obtain a concealed handgun permit. This certificate is recognized by the state because Nichols is a certified firearms instructor through the Maine Criminal Justice Academy.

Students must bring their own unloaded hand gun in a holster with at least 50 rounds of ammunition; remember to bring hearing and eye protection. No magnums are allowed on the indoor range.

Participants are asked to register and pay a $20 class fee two weeks prior to training. Proceeds from the event will be used for range maintenance.

To register, call 779-7721 or email [email protected]. Mail payment to: The Wilton Fish & Game, P.O. Box 339, Wilton, ME 04294.

For more information, call Nichols at 778-2680.

