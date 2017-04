UNION — Vose Library will hold a “Stash Buster” fiber/fabric sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 29.

The library seeks donations of fabric and yarn. The sale focuses on fabric, yarn, notions, sewing materials and tools.

Books, magazines, patterns or other craft items will not be accepted as space is limited.

Donated items should be dropped off April 18 .

For more information, call the library at 785-4733.

