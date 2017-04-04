AUGUSTA — Isabel Choinowshi, a Cony High School teacher, visited the State House on March 23. Choinowshi is from Germany and has come to Maine to teach German.

During her visit, she met with Sen. Roger Katz, R-Augusta, in the Maine Senate.

Sen. Roger Katz, left, with Isabel Choinowshi at the State House. Contributed photo

“I was glad to meet Isabel during her visit to the State House,” said Katz, according to a news release from the State House. “Cony students are lucky to have her as a teacher. I hope she enjoys her time in Maine.”

