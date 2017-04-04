JACKMAN — The Forest Hills Mathematics Team recently completed its fourth round in the Western Class D math team competition. Out of 18 members for the Tigers, eight scored within the Top 5 of their grade level.

Individual results for Meet 4 were: Top 10 (all grades): Ian West, second place; Carson Veilleux, fifth place; and Demitria Giroux, Elise McKendry, Samuel Rodriguez and Alexandra Lessard, all tied for seventh place.

Top 5 Seniors: Ian West, second place; and Caitlin Logston, fifth place.

Top 5 Juniors: Carson Veilleux, second place; and Demitria Giroux and Elise McKendry, both tied for third place.

Top 5 Sophomores: Alexandra Lessard, second place.

Top 5 Freshmen: Samuel Rodriguez, first place; and Jeremiah Hale, second place.

