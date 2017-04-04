AUGUSTA — Gardiner Area High School student Hunter Russell served as an Honorary Page March 21 in the Maine Senate. Russell was the guest of Sen. Shenna Bellows, D-Manchester.

After he completes high school, Russell is considering going to college to study engineering.

Gardiner Area High School student Hunter Russell served as an Honorary Page March 21 in the Maine Senate in Augusta. From left, are Russell and Sen. Shenna Bellows. Contributed photo

The Honorary Page program gives students an opportunity to participate in the Senate and interact with legislators. Honorary Pages see what it is like to work on the floor of the Senate and be part of a legislative session. Pages perform such duties as delivering messages to senators and distributing amendments and supplements in the chamber. Students from third grade through high school are invited to serve in the Senate Chamber as Honorary Pages when the Senate is in session. For more information or to schedule a visit, call Bellows at 287-1515.

