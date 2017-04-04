AUBURN— Saint Dominic Academy recently announced that Elliot Hachey was chosen to receive the coveted 2017 Principal’s Award. The honor is awarded each year to one outstanding high school senior in each Maine Principal’s Association member school. The criteria for this award are academic excellence, outstanding school citizenship and leadership.

“Elliot exhibits all the qualities we look for in our students,” said Shelly Wheeler, principal of Saint Dominic Academy, according to a news release from the school. “He is exceptional academically, excelling in AP biology, AP statistics and AP calculus. He also is very involved with athletics and community service. He is a true role model to underclassman and always has a smile on his face.”

Hachey is the son of James and Renee Hachey, of Winthrop.

He intends to pursue a degree in chemistry or chemical engineering, and has been accepted to several colleges including the University of Vermont, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, University of Connecticut and Holy Cross.

The Maine Principals’ Association is a professional organization which represents Maine’s school administrators. The award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA.

Share