AUGUSTA

Monday at 10:29 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

12:19 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Western Avenue.

12:41 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Winthrop Street.

2:42 p.m., theft was reported on Washington Street.

3:14 p.m., property was recovered on Franklin Street.

4:00 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Kendall Street.

4:11 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Northern Avenue and Jefferson Street.

5:24 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Bridge Street.

5:25 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Bog Road.

6:00 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Pinehurst Street.

6:48 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Boothby Street.

7:38 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Water Street.

7:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Raven Road.

10:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on York Street.

10:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

Tuesday at 1:04 a.m., violating conditions of release was reported on Blair Road.

2:31 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bond Brook Road.

3:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

GARDINER

Monday at 9:05 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Adams Street.

2:01 p.m., theft was reported on Highland Avenue.

3:19 p.m., theft was reported on Adams Street.

11:30 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported at an unidentified location.

MONMOUTH

Monday at 8:07 p.m., assault was reported on Blue Rock Road.

HALLOWELL

Monday at 7:04 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Whitten Road.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Monday at 11:19 a.m., Shawn M. Endicott, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant after a pedestrian check was performed on Washington Street.

DRESDEN

Thursday, March 30, at an unidentified time, Kevin W. Kimball, 59, of Dresden, was arrested on Blueberry Lane on charges of domestic violence reckless conduct and obstructing the report of a crime.

JEFFERSON

Saturday at an unidentified time, Joey Lee Peaslee, 35, of Jefferson, was arrested on North Mountain Road on a charge of violating conditions of release.

WHITEFIELD

Sunday, March 23, at an unidentified time, Courtney E. Peaslee, 25, of Whitefield, was arrested on Hilton Road on two charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, as well as additional charges of violating conditions of release and probation violation.

April 3, Jason A. Stickney, 32, of Whitefield, was arrested on Hilton Road on two warrants for earlier charges of failure to pay fines.

WINTHROP

Garrett B. Settle, 20, of Winthrop, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, illegal transportation of drugs by a minor and trafficking in prison contraband after a traffic accident was reported on U.S. Route 202 and Old Lewiston Road. Settle was taken to the Kennebec County jail after a vehicle he was driving crashed, police said.

Share