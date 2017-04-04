Oak Hill High School’s Danny Buteau capped a stellar high school career by winning his fourth Class B state title.

This season he posted 46-3 record, winning 26 matches by pin. For his career, Buteau had 176 wins and 79 pins. Buteau won 40 or more matches in each season of his career.

Oak Hill senior Danny Buteau is the Kennebec Journal Wrestler of the Year.

For his outstanding performance, Buteau is the Kennebec Journal Wrestler of the Year.

Buteau became Oak Hill’s first four-time state champion, winning two state titles at 106 pounds, one at 120 pounds and one at 132 pounds.

Buteau started wrestling at 8 years old, and his introduction to the sport was a bit of an accident.

“My brother and I were really into the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) when we were little and we really wanted to do that stuff,” he said. “So my mom asked us if we wanted to wrestle and we were like ‘hell, yeah’ because we thought it was going to be like WWE, but it wasn’t. We stuck right to it, though, and really liked it.”

Since then, Buteau has developed into a highly skilled and confident mat athlete.

Buteau says his self-confidence is key to his success.

“My greatest strength as a wrestler is probably always keeping my head up during a match,” he said. “If I get taken down in a match, I don’t let it negatively affect me at all. I actually thrive on it.”

Buteau has also spent a lot of time outside the Oak Hill practice room honing his skills.

“I go to a few different clubs that have really helped me develop into the wrestler I am now,” he said. “Practicing and competing in the offseason is probably one of the biggest things that have made me successful.”

Buteau competed in tournaments in Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, as well as in Fargo, North Dakota for the USA Wrestling Nationals Tournament during the offseason.

Buteau also played football for the Raiders, starting as a cornerback and rotating in as a slot-receiver on offense. He was part of three Oak Hill state championship teams.

“Football is a team sport, so enjoying success with everyone else definitely feels really good, but it’s tough having to rely on everyone else.” Buteau said. “In wrestling, you rely only on yourself and it’s a different type of feeling. It’s a feeling of real self-satisfaction.”

Buteau is uncertain what he will do after graduation in June, but one thing is clear — wrestling will still be a part of his life.

“I haven’t made my mind up yet, but I’m doing one of two things,” he said. “I’m either going to Castleton State University (in Vermont) to wrestle and become a gym teacher or I’ll stay in Maine and go to Husson University to become a gym teacher and get my referee certificate.”

