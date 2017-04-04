Maine education officials awarded about $3 million in grant funding on Tuesday to seven school-based projects around the state aimed at increasing efficiencies between neighboring school districts.

The exact amount of each award has not yet been determined. There were a total of 21 applicants for what is being called the “Embrace” initiative.

Each project has a lead school administrative unit in addition to partner districts. All together, the seven projects represent 50 partnering entities, including nearby school districts, career and technical education centers and higher education institutions.

Grants were awarded to projects that best created new opportunities for students while reducing costs in areas like transportation, professional development and special education services.

Special education costs in particular have increased in recent years, making up a statewide average 15 percent of the budget, and transportation costs in large rural districts are also high because they cover long distances.

Gov. Paul LePage announced the initiative in January, making the funds available by directing leftover funds from the current fiscal year from $1 billion in general purpose aid earmarked for schools be redirected to an account set up in 2007 that provides funding for “regionalization, consolidation and efficiency.”

LePage is seeking $5 million a year in the biennial budget to fund additional proposals.

The department gave priority to projects that involved two or more districts, were tied to a career and technical education (CTE) center or region, included a “smaller” district with fewer than 1,200 students and had “significant and sustainable savings” that can be replicated by other districts.

The projects, the lead school district, and proposed grant amounts are:

1. Western Maine Regional Program for Children with Exceptionalities, provide services to students in grades 6-12 with autism and/or emotional disabilities and other behaviorally challenged students. Lead SAU – SAD 17 (Harrison, Hebron, Norway, Otisfield, Oxford, Paris, Waterford, West Paris.) $314,500.

2. Rightsizing Education in the Upper St. John Valley, regionalizing grades 9-12 into a regional combined high school/CTE center. Lead SAU – SAD 27 (Eagle Lake, Fort Kent, New Canada, Saint Francis, Saint John Plt., Wallagrass.) $508,200.

3. Service Bundling, bundle special education, psychological services, transportation, technology and facilities services. Lead SAU – SAD 01/RSU 79 (Castle Hill, Chapman, Mapleton, Presque Isle, Westfield.) $162,500.

4. Southern Aroostook Area Regional Transportation Facility, centrally located bus garage for maintenance of the combined fleet of buses, vans and service vehicles. Lead SAU – RSU 29 (Houlton, Hammond, Littleton, Monticello.) $415,000.

5. SPRCPCE Innovative School, funds supporting the creation of an alternative education school beginning with 7th and 8th graders, with plans to expand to grade 10. The school is designed for hands-on, experiential learning to motivate and prepare at-risk youth for successful integration into further learning opportunities at local CTE centers and in early college programs. Lead SAU – Bangor School Department. $538,235.

6. Sheepscot Regional Education Program, a single site for special education services for students in grades 6-12, through age 20, who need behavioral support. Lead SAU – Wiscassett School Department. $518,000.

7. Western Maine Mathematics 9-12/CTE Leadership Network, development of a high school mathematics coaching model to better meet the needs of 9-12 mathematics teachers and CTE teachers in western Maine. Lead SAU – RSU 04 (Wales, Litchfield, Sabattus), $231,082.

A full list of the participating schools and entities is on the DOE webpage.

Noel K. Gallagher can be reached at 791-6387 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: noelinmaine

Share