IN ALBION, Monday at 8:13 p.m., theft was reported on Taylor Road.

IN ANSON, Monday at 1:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Wilson Street.

IN ATHENS, Monday at 4:25 p.m., trees were reported down on South Main Street.

IN CANAAN, Monday at 11:09 a.m., theft was reported on Tuttle Road.

10:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sand Road.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 10:24 a.m., identity theft was reported to the Police Department.

10:54 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Pleasant Street.

1:27 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Hinckley Road.

5:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 8:25 a.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.

10:53 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

9:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Perham Street.

IN HARTLAND, Monday at 10:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN JACKMAN, Monday at 9:34 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

9:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Halfway Brook Road.

IN MADISON, Monday at 10:43 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

11:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weston Avenue.

12:12 p.m., a scam was reported on Main Street.

4:13 p.m., trespassing was reported on Madison Avenue.

Tuesday at 7:23 a.m., a scam was reported on Thurston Hill Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 12:02 p.m., theft was reported on Mechanic Street.

3:05 p.m., trees were reported down on Father Rasle Road.

10:18 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Oak Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 12:23 p.m., debris or dumping was reported on Interstate 95.

2:26 p.m., threatening was reported on Middle Road.

4:07 p.m., bad checks were reported on Main Street.

4:08 p.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on First Park Drive.

8:24 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Rite Aid on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 9:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Front Street.

11:13 a.m., theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

1:03 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Avenue.

2:41 p.m., a scam was reported on Cleveland Street.

3:36 p.m., theft was reported on Riverside Drive.

4:37 p.m., trespassing was reported on Pineland Circle.

4:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

5 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Avenue.

5:15 p.m., a scam was reported on Madison Avenue.

6:26 p.m., mischief was reported on Water Street.

9:02 p.m., theft was reported on Bush Street.

11:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

Tuesday at 3:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Woodside Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 7:30 a.m., harassment was reported on Abbott Street.

9:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nudd Street.

9:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.

10:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

10:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nudd Street.

12:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ticonic Street.

1:29 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.

1:33 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported at Franklin Street and West River Road.

1:33 p.m., an assault was reported at West River Road and John Avenue.

4:59 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

5:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Ticonic Street.

6:26 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

7:49 p.m., a call about a fight was taken on Oakland Street.

7:53 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on College Avenue.

8:14 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Silver Street.

9 p.m., a call about a fight was taken on Silver Street.

11:20 p.m., a report of a domestic dispute led to an arrest on Halde Street.

Tuesday at 1:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gold Street.

3:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN WILTON, Monday at 11:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported near Prospect Street.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 6:54 a.m., an assault was reported on Cushman Road.

10:59 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported to the Police Department.

10:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on China Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 4:41 p.m., Eric R. Holman, 24, of Livermore, was arrested on a warrant.

10:17 p.m., Peter Michael Haines, 29, of Anson, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and failing to stop for an officer.

1:34 p.m., Arnold John Garnecky, 51, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 2:40 p.m., Tina May Stadig, 40, of Skowhegan, was arrested on probation hold.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 6:30 p.m., Benjamin Kenneth Chabot, 29, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

Tuesday at 12:11 a.m., Theodore M. Lawrence, 23, of Brooks, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

SUMMONS

IN CLINTON, Monday at 6:50 p.m., Jennifer L. Rollins, 39, of Skowhegan, was summoned on a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license.

