The Saco City Council on Monday approved a ban on single-use plastic bags, making the city the fourth community in the state to implement a similar ban.

Saco joins three other Maine communities in banning single-use plastic bags altogether. Several other municipalities, including Portland and South Portland, have adopted fees for single-use plastic and paper bags.

Councilor Alan Minthorn said plastic is not biodegradable, creates litter and is especially harmful to sensitive marine ecosystems like the ones found in coastal Saco.

“The city’s goal is to discourage single-use bags and encourage the use of reusable bags,” Minthorn said.

The proposal bans single-use plastic shopping bags – like the bags used at grocery and convenience stores – and applies to all businesses that hold a business license from the city. Businesses may instead provide customers with paper bags, reusable bags or bags made from degradable resin compounds. If a retail business chooses not to provide a bag of any kind, a sign stating they are not available must be posted by the entrance. The city administrator can exempt businesses from complying with the ordinance during major emergencies or disasters.

The ban does not include the plastic bags used in grocery stores for produce and seafood.

Businesses that do not comply with the ban face a fine of $250 for the first violation in a one-year period and up to $500 for each subsequent violation in the same year.

The ordinance goes into effect in 30 days. But the city won’t enforce the ban for six months to give businesses time to use their existing inventory of plastic bags and find acceptable biodegradable opportunities.

In 2015, the town of York became the first community in Maine to ban single-use plastic bags altogether. Freeport and Kennebunk approved bans the following year.

Share