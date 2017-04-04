Maine Sen. Angus King said Tuesday afternoon that he would oppose Pres. Trump’s nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch for the U.S. Supreme Court.

In a release, King said he was opposing Gorsuch in part because of Gorsuch’s refusal to answer questions about his judicial philosophy during his confirmation hearings, as well as his judicial record that King said elevated the rights of corporations over employees, and the amount of dark money that had gone into his nomination effort.

“This has not been an easy decision,” King, an Independent who caucuses with Senate Democrats. “I have read many of Judge Gorsuch’s opinions, met with him personally, attended a portion of his hearing before the Judiciary Committee, watched other parts of the hearing, listened to the people of Maine on both sides of this question, and read all I could find on his background, judicial philosophy, and temperament.

“I started this process with an open mind and an inclination to support a nominee with this judge’s educational and judicial experience. I know that many of my colleagues on both sides of the aisle shared this initial impression. But as I got further into my research, and especially after watching his interactions with the Committee at his hearing, my opinion changed.”

King’s opposition puts him at odds with his fellow Mainer, Sen. Susan Collins, who announced last week that she would support Gorsuch for the nation’s highest court.

This story will be updated.

