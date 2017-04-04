PITTSFIELD — Madame Marie Cormier will return to Pittsfield on her farewell tour as Shirley Valentine, a one-woman show, at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at First Universalist Church, 112 East St.

A dessert reception will follow the performance.

Shirley, a middle-aged housewife stuck in a domestic rut, takes an unexpected vacation to Greece and begins to see the world — and herself — in a new light.

Tickets cost $15 at the door. Proceeds will will benefit the Welcome Table.

Since January 2009, the Welcome Table has served an important need in central Maine while bringing the businesses, churches and civic organizations together on a common project.

Donations can be made by sending a check made payable to the Welcome Table to First Universalist Church of Pittsfield, P.O. Box 160, Pittsfield, ME 04967.

For more information, call 487-5861 or visit www.pittsfielduu.org.

