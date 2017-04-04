BEIRUT — Suspected chemical attacks in northern Syria on Tuesday left at least 58 people dead and scores struggling to breathe as Europe’s top diplomat said the Syrian government bore “primary responsibility.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitoring network, said a series of airstrikes in the northwestern town of Khan Sheikhoun appeared to involve a gas that caused people to choke, faint and foam at the mouth. The observatory said 11 children were among the dead. In the past, Syria forces have been accused of using chlorine-based weapons that cause similar symptoms.

It was not possible to independently verify the reports, but images from the area showed the bodies of at least a dozen men, women and children splayed across the ground between two houses. Video footage showed lifeless bodies wrapped in blankets and packed on the back of a truck. The youngest children were wearing diapers.

Following the attack, a makeshift clinic treating the wounded was also struck, adding to the casualty toll.

In recent months, Syrian government warplanes have launched heavy attacks across northern Idlib province, where hundreds of thousands of civilians are squeezed together among what remains of the armed opposition to Syrian President Bashar Assad.

In Washington, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., challenged the Trump administration to take action against Assad’s “war crimes.” He noted that the latest reported chemical attack came “just days after Secretary of State [Rex] Tillerson said the Syrian people themselves would decide the future of their country.”

Asserting that “Assad believes he can commit war crimes with impunity,” McCain, who chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee, said the question now confronting Washington “is whether we will take any action to disabuse him of this murderous notion.”

McCain added: “In case it was not already painfully obvious: the notion that the Syrian people would be able to decide the fate of Assad or the future of their country under these conditions is an absurd fiction. The recent statements by U.S. officials suggesting otherwise only serve to legitimize the actions of this war criminal in Damascus.”

At the White House, spokesman Sean Spicer said President Trump is “extremely alarmed” by the attack, which Spicer called “reprehensible” and “intolerable.” But the spokesman blamed Assad’s actions on the “weakness and irresolution” of the Obama administration.

Doctors and activists in rebel-held areas have blamed the government for a sharp increase in chemical attacks since the end of last year. If Tuesday’s attack is confirmed, it would be one of the deadliest chemical strikes since government forces dropped sarin gas on the Damascus suburbs in August 2013, killing hundreds and pushing the United States to the brink of military intervention.

The attack came as European diplomats gathered in Brussels for a flagship conference aimed at pledging billions of dollars for Syria’s reconstruction, six years into a war that has shattered much of the country and caused refugees to pour out across the Middle East and Europe.

Blaming the deaths in Khan Sheikhoun on the Syrian government, the European Union’s top diplomat, Federica Mogherini, described them as a reminder that the situation on the ground “continues to be dramatic.”

“Obviously there is a primary responsibility from the regime because it has the primary responsibility of protecting its people,” she said.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault condemned the attacks as a “disgusting act” and called for an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council.

A list of the dead compiled by local activists Tuesday included 70 names. They said that entire families were killed as they slept.

By midday, medics said that clinics and makeshift treatment points across the area were full. An hour later, one of those facilities was bombed, leaving a doctor in critical condition and the remaining medical services at a breaking point.

“We did our best, but we couldn’t save people. Around 30 percent of those who were brought to us were dead on arrival,” said a local doctor, who spoke on condition of anonymity out of concern for the safety of relatives living in government-held territory.

Although a nationwide cease-fire has technically been in place across Syria since late December, civilians and rebel groups now say it exists in name only.

“People are terrified. They don’t know where to go,” said Ahmad Rahhal, a 22-year-old activist. “They can’t cross into Turkey because the borders are closed, but if they stay in their houses, they will be attacked by bombs. What can they do?”

As a displacement crisis burgeons on its southern border, Turkey has limited new Syrian arrivals to those seeking medical treatment, often in the wake of mass-casualty attacks. Reports Tuesday suggested that ambulances were lined up at the border crossing, ready to bring the next wave of casualties into Turkish hospitals.

Zakaria Zakaria in Istanbul contributed to this report.

Share