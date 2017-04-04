The University of Maine Cooperative Extension and Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will offer multiple sessions on tick and mosquito borne diseases during April and June.

The training is designed to increase the number of community members who are informed about mosquito and tick borne diseases. Sessions will focus on insect identification and exposure prevention.

People who work with outdoor groups, 4-H and Scout leaders, school nurses, health officers, camp counselors, librarians and garden coordinators, are encouraged to attend a free session.

The training will be available throughout the state. The first session is set for 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at the UMaine Extension office, 24 Main St., Lisbon Falls.

Additional scheduled sessions: 8:30-11:30 a.m., Thursday, April 13, in Ellsworth; 9:30 a.m.–noon, Wednesday, April 19, Rockland; 2-4:30 p.m., Monday, June 5, in Falmouth; and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, in Wells.

To register, visit extension.umaine.edu. For more information or to request a disability accommodation, contact Hannah Ruhl at 780-4124 or [email protected].

