Bailey Public Library Adult Services Director Shane-Malcolm Billings will speak at the Winthrop Lakes Region Chamber breakfast meeting Thursday about the library’s diverse program offerings, according to a press release from the chamber.

The programs include everything from loaning snowshoes to author talks, yoga, children’s crafts, educational talks, and musical programs. In the community room, the library hosts local ukulele players, a Pokemon Club, and the Slow Jam Acoustic music group. Billings will also discuss how the number of library patrons, including residents and tourists, has increased since the library expanded and reopened in June 2015.

The event will be held from 7:15-8:30 a.m. at the Winthrop Commerce Center Community Room, 16 Commerce Plaza. The public is welcome. Members $7; all others $10. RSVP not necessary.

The Winthrop Commerce Café and Crostini’s Catering serve a light breakfast; gluten-free, vegetarian, and heart-healthy options always available. Sponsored by Brian S. Berry & Associates, CPAs. Space donated by Lou Carrier and the Winthrop Commerce Center.

