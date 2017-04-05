Belgrade is seeking a new town manager for the second time in a little over a year.

Carrie Castonguay, who started as Belgrade town manager March 21, 2016, formally submitted her resignation Tuesday at the Board of Selectpersons meeting.

Belgrade Town Manager Carrie Castonguay, who announced Tuesday she is leaving to take another job, stands by the front counter June 8, 2016, in the new Town Office in Belgrade. Staff file photo by Joe Phelan

Michael Barrett, vice chairman of the board, said Wednesday, “We accepted her resignation with extreme regret and wished her well.”

The town is advertising the post through Maine Municipal Association site and will soon use other outlets. In the meantime, the board has contacted MMA for a list of people willing to serve as interim town managers.

Castonguay, of Jay, said Wednesday she has been hired as town manager of New Gloucester, which had a population of 5,542 in the 2010 census, compared to Belgrade’s 2,189. Belgrade’s population grows to about 10,000 during the summer season.

Her last day in Belgrade is May 5, and she starts in New Gloucester May 15.

“Belgrade is a great, great community,” she said. “I will miss it.”

Belgrade was Castonguay’s first town manager job. Before that she had been administrative assistant to the Livermore Board of Selectpersons; and before that, a director of adult education for 14 years.

She was hired in Belgrade at a $48,500 annual salary.

“We looked at her as a trainee because she didn’t have a lot of experience,” Barrett said.

Castonguay replaced Greg Gill, who retired.

Barrett added, “We’re sorry to see her go. She was developing, in my opinion, into a good town manager. If she’d been here long enough, she would have been very good.”

Castonguay supervised the transition to the new Town Office in June 2016.

