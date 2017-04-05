FARMINGTON — A late night fire Tuesday night significantly damaged a building on Croswell Road, a fire official said.

The fire at 176 Croswell Road was reported just before 11 p.m., according to Farmington Fire Capt. Tim Hardy. It occurred in a building that housed Falls General Store on the first floor and an apartment on the second floor, Hardy said Wednesday.

Hardy said the store was unoccupied and no one was in the apartment at the time of the fire. He said the fire was visible on one side of the building, and despite being in the residential area of Farmington Falls Village, it was contained to just the one building.

No one was injured in extinguishing the fire. Hardy said local firefighters were assisted by fire departments from Industry, Chesterville, Jay, New Sharon, Temple and Wilton. The fire took about an hour to extinguish, and the cause is being investigated by the Office of State Fire Marshal. Hardy said he did not know what the cause of the fire might have been.

He was not sure if the building ultimately would need to be torn down, but he said the Falls General Store would not be able to open for an extended period.

“The building has significant damage,” Hardy said.

