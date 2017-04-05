AUGUSTA

Tuesday at 8:33 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Stone Street.

9:34 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Stanley Street.

12:23 p.m., needles were recovered on Water Street.

12:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

3:18 p.m., property was recovered on Airport Road.

5:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Patterson Street.

6:03 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Western Avenue.

7:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cony Road.

8:04 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Mount Vernon Avenue.

10:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.

Wednesday at 3:47 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

GARDINER

Tuesday at 12:27 p.m., threatening was reported on Adams Street.

HALLOWELL

Tuesday at 5:25 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Water Street.

PITTSTON

Tuesday at 4:59 p.m., fraud was reported on Harrison Avenue.

RANDOLPH

Tuesday at 9:53 a.m., a well-being check was performed on School Street.

WINDSOR

Tuesday at 9:25 p.m., a 45-year-old Rockland woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence after a traffic accident was reported on Route 105.

WINTHROP

Tuesday at 5:04 a.m., a family fight was reported on Butters Hill Terrace.

ARREST

AUGUSTA

Tuesday at 10:07 p.m., Shawn R. Gagne, 43, of Augusta was arrested on a warrant after an attempt to locate was performed on Washington Street.

