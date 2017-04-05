The children of the late Arthur Donald Julia, of Fairfield, were honored March 20 with a special memoriam to their father, presented on behalf of the 128th Legislature of the state of Maine.

Julia was a lifelong resident of Fairfield and was a well-known auctioneer. At nearly 90 years old, he was the oldest practicing country auctioneer in the state and one of the oldest practicing auctioneers in North America.

Contributed photo Rep. John Picchiotti, R-Fairfield, presented a special memoriam in remembrance of the late Arthur Julia, of Fairfield, to five of his seven children. From left, are Jackie Julia, Jeannine Poulin, Picchiotti, James Julia, Janice Bowles and John Julia. Not pictured children are Judy Labbe and June Nelson.

In the late 1960s, he started an antiques company in Fairfield, which later expanded to include an auction company. He eventually sold the auction company in the 1970s to his son, James Julia. The company has grown over the years to become an internationally recognized auction firm dealing with clients and collections all over the world.

His passing was recognized on the House floor with a moment of silence. This special memoriam was introduced by Rep. John Picchiotti, R-Fairfield, and co-sponsored by Sen. Scott Cyrway, R-Benton. The memoriam was both a surprise, an honor to the Julia family.

Arthur Julia passed on Feb. 1, and he would have been 90 on Feb. 7.

