WATERVILLE — Mid-Maine Technical Center has announced its third-quarter honor roll for the 2016-17 academic year.

Students from Lawrence, Messalonskee, Waterville Senior, Winslow high schools and Temple Academy attend the center.

Automotive collision repair — honors: Jacob Bickford, Benjamin Curtis, Nicholas Poulin and G. B. Prescott Tilton-Flood, all of LHS; Christopher Hodgdon, of MHS; Tyler Bragdon, of WALT; and Wyatt Dutton, Cathryn Fyfe and Cameron LaChance, all of WHS.

Automotive Technology — honors: Seth Lane, of LHS; and Cameron Bickford, Nicholas Levesque and Natasha Warren, all of MHS.

Construction technology — high honors: Adam Fernald, of LHS; and Benjamin Bard, Connor Mayberry, Logan Poissonnier and Jacob Washburn, all MHS.

Honors: Jacob Martitz, of LHS; Adam Fisher and Carl Frost, both of MHS; Jesse Clement, of TA; and Tristan Hotham, Christopher Jacques, Morgan Theriault and Jacob Varney, all of WHS.

Culinary arts — high honors: Mariah Bernard, of MHS; and Theresa Lamanteer,Traci Lamanteer, Gabriel Rowe and Chantelle Thomas, all of WSHS.

Honors: Courtney Day, of LHS; Andrew Brown and Mark Philbrick, both of MHS; Damon Beck, Aspen Bedard, Lillian Bohner, Taylor Cassiani, Tyrone Giger, Rebecca Oakes and Hailey Singh, all of WSHS; and Carter Bradford, of WHS.

Criminal justice — high honors: Zachary Nadeau and Shaina Nalle, both of MHS; and Sebastian Kinrade-Bristol, Owen Williams and Samantha Wiswell, all of WHS.

Honors: John Hedio and Shelby Stanley, both of LHS; Dawson Poulin and Charles Scamman, both of MHS; and Austin Cummings and Amber Hill, both of WSHS.

CTE academy — high honors: Dalton Pushard, of MHS; and Jared Goss, of WHS.

Honors: Autumn Reardon, of MHS; and Odessa Russell, of WSHS.

Early childhood education — high honors: Victoria Shea, of MHS; Madison Foster and Courtney Gendreau, both of WSHS; and Marissa Carpenter, of WHS.

Honors: Samantha Marshall, of LHS; Ashley Collins, Keegan Haines and Julie Hutchins, all of MHS; and Jessica Williams, of WSHS.

Electrical technology — high honors: Nicolas Veilleux, of MHS.

Honors: Kyle Anderson, Tyler Bard, Evan Fisher, Brody McKenzie and Jayme Poulin, all of LHS; Sean Brenda, Owen Corrigan, Jacob Dostie, Terry Lagassey and Aaron Young, all of MHS; Andrew Chambers, of WSHS; and Shane Davidson and Joe Vigue, both of WHS.

Emergency services — honors: Ally Stevens, of MHS; Timothy Larsen, of TA; Jonathon Levesque and Nathan Schnee, both of WSHS; and Matthew Gravel and Kylee Morrissette, both of WHS.

Information technology — high honors: Christopher Audet and Cameron Campbellton, both of LHS; David Hreben and Kai McGlauflin, both of MHS; Colby Brusoe, Matrim Glazier, Alex Lancaster and Rose Vought, all of WSHS; and Jacob DeRaps, of WHS.

Honors: Cory Briggs, of WHS.

Medical careers — high honors: Sophia Quirion, of WSHS.

Honors: Sonnie Hippert, Anna Mattson and Hallee Parlin, all of LHS; and Grace Drummond, Katelynn Larsen, Courtney Pomeroy, Haley Theberge and Dominique Velazquez, all of WHS.

Mass media communications — high honors: Robert Moore and Brayden Paine, both of MHS; James Lauzon, of WSHS; and Demeka Roderick, of WHS.

Honors: Alexis Murray, Matthew Murray, Tyler Noyes and Joshua Stevens, all of LHS; Catherine Collier and Sydney Orcutt, both of MHS;Paul Maxell, of WSHS; and Roy Greenleaf, of WHS.

Precision machining — high honors: Hunter Alexander and Geoffrey Fotter, both of MHS; and Eli Principato, of TA.

Honors: Jared Barter, Ethan Carmichael, Riley Parlin and Aidan Strickland, all of LHS; Colby Alexander Doone and Delsin Klein, both of MHS; Keenan Janeski, Jacob Kershner, Matthew Phillips and Cory Roy, all of WHS.

