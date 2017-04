IN BURNHAM, Tuesday at 3:29 p.m., an assault was reported on Troy Road.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 8:31 a.m., theft was reported on River Road.

IN DETROIT, Tuesday at 7:22 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Wakefield Plaza.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 9:59 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 12:53 a.m., burglary was reported on High Street.

11:50 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Franklin Health Commons.

10:53 p.m., harassment was reported on Lincoln Street.

10:57 p.m., a structure fire was reported at Croswell Road and Philbrick Street.

IN JAY, Tuesday at 12:52 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 4:16 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Park Street.

4:17 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Maple Street.

4:37 p.m., a scam complaint was taken on Ward Hill Road.

8:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Nichols Street.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 10:37 a.m., sex offenses were reported on Fairfield Street.

Wednesday at 5:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lakeview Drive.

IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 7:02 p.m., a complaint was taken on Main Street.

Wednesday at 5 a.m., an odor investigation was conducted at Ryan Court.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 7:08 a.m., theft was reported on Higgins Road.

9:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Higgins Road.

10:56 a.m., a scam complaint was taken on West Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 2:17 p.m., larceny/forgery/fraud was reported on Water Street.

2:32 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Water Street.

4:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Russell Road.

7:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Butler Street.

8:35 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Fairgrounds Market Plaza.

9:51 p.m., theft was reported on North Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 9:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.

11:19 a.m., harassment was reported on Myrtle Street.

11:51 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Abenaki Road.

12:08 p.m., theft was reported on Donald Street.

1:01 p.m., harassment was reported on Halde Street.

1:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

3:23 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Colby Street.

6:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Grove Street.

7:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

9:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Leighton Street.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 12:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Masterman Avenue.

4:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Allen Street.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 2:17 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Benton Avenue.

5:07 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Benton Avenue.

IN VASSALBORO, Tuesday at 10:18 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Dearborn Hill Court.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 6:23 p.m., Heidi Ann Long, 33, of Hartland, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Tuesday at 8:02 p.m., Michael Hood, 25, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was arrested on a warrant.

9:02 a.m., Anthony Holden, 36, of Enta, was arrested on a writ.

11:19 a.m., Logan Robert Lamphere, 27, of Madison, was arrested on a warrant.

2:17 p.m., Matthew Almeida, 30, of Clinton, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 12:22 p.m., Elias Cassidy, 29, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release.

7:12 p.m., Robin Houselholder, 52, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

7:44 p.m., Katelyn Elwell, 18, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a warrant.

9:15 p.m., Griffin Ringle, 27, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

SUMMONSES

IN KENNEBEC COUNTY, Tuesday at 9:25 p.m., Jennifer Costa, 45, of Rockland, was summonsed on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 8:57 p.m., William Wayne Dineen, 50, of Fairfield, was summonsed on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

