Reprinted with permission from Entomo Farms.

Makes 8-10 servings

2 tablespoons butter

½ onion, diced

4 garlic cloves, minced

4 celery stalks, diced

1 large green pepper, diced

1 large yellow or red pepper, diced

2 teaspoons ground cumin

3 tablespoons chili powder

2 (28-ounce) cans unsalted diced tomatoes, rinsed

2 (19-ounce) cans black beans, rinsed

2 teaspoons dried oregano

2 bay leaves

1 cup vegetable or chicken broth

1/4 cup Entomo Farms cricket powder

1 teaspoon sea salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

¼ to ½ cup pickled jalapeño peppers, optional

Melt the butter in a medium or large soup pot and sauté the onion, garlic, celery and bell peppers. Add the cumin and 1 tablespoon of the chili powder and sauté for 5 minutes.

Add the tomatoes, black beans, remaining 2 tablespoons chili powder, oregano and bay leaves.

Whisk the broth and cricket powder together in a bowl, then add to the soup pot.

Simmer the mixture, partially covered, for 45 minutes to 1 hour until vegetables soften and chili thickens. Add the salt and pepper and the pickled jalapeños, if desired.

