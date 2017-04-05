WASHINGTON — Citing no evidence, President Trump on Wednesday accused his predecessor’s national security adviser of breaking the law, one month after he accused former President Barack Obama of illegally wiretapping him.

In an interview with The New York Times, Trump said Obama’s national security adviser, Susan Rice, committed a crime when she asked government analysts to disclose the names of Trump associates documented in intelligence reports. Trump would not say if he reviewed new intelligence to support his claim. He told the Times he would say more “at the right time.”

Susan Rice has firmly denied unmasking Trump associates for political reasons. Associated Press Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

“I think it’s going to be the biggest story,” Trump said. “It’s such an important story for our country and the world. It is one of the big stories of our time.”

Rice is the latest target for Trump and his embattled defenders. She has firmly denied that she did anything inappropriate in requesting the identities of Trump associates. As the national security adviser, Rice would have been authorized to seek identities of people whose names were redacted from intelligence reports. Officials typically “unmask” Americans if it is deemed necessary for understanding the information. Some Trump allies have accused Rice of unmasking officials for political reasons. “Absolutely false,” Rice declared Tuesday.

Trump on Wednesday disagreed. When the Times asked him if Rice broke the law, he said, “Do I think? Yes, I think.” The president did not specify what law he thinks Rice may have broken.

