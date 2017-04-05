AUGUSTA — Brad Smith, a senior at Temple Academy in Waterville, was presented with a Legislative Sentiment March 21 during session in the Maine Senate by Sen. Roger Katz, R-Augusta, recognizing his accomplishment of scoring his 1,000th career point in basketball, according to a news release from the State House.

“I was glad to have the chance to recognize Brad’s achievement before the Senate with his family present,” said Katz, according to the release. “He should be very proud of this accomplishment.”

Contributed photo Brad Smith, a senior at Temple Academy in Waterville, was presented with a Legislative Sentiment March 21 during session in the Maine Senate by Sen. Roger Katz, recognizing his accomplishment of scoring his $1,000th career point in basketball. From left, are Eric Smith, Gary Smith, Sen. Roger Katz, Brad Smith and Patricia Smith. Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Share