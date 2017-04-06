There was a time, not so long ago, when bacon was just bacon.

Turns out, according to the 5th Annual Bangor Beer Festival, there are actually 15 different flavors, all of which will be available for sampling – in “bacon bouquets,” no less – at the event’s new “bacon bar.”

Flavors available will include triple chocolate bacon, cracked pepper and ginger bacon, and barbecued pork belly bacon. If that’s not enough, try the bacon fat-fried chips.

The beer festival, which will be held June 17 on the Bangor waterfront, has expanded this year to include five additional breweries, bringing the total to 25. The event includes a VIP session for $65 from noon to 1 p.m. VIPs get lunch from Moe’s Original BBQ, special brews not available during the general session, the all-you-can-eat bacon bar, networking with brewers and a commemorative tasting glass.

The general session will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. and costs $35. Tickets to the bacon bar are an extra $5 per five-piece bacon bouquet.

If you prefer wine over beer, come out a day early, June 16, for Wine on the Waterfront. This wine festival will be held from 4:30 to 8 p.m. on the Bangor waterfront. Tickets are $35, with a VIP package for $50.

For more information, go to visitbangormaine.com.

