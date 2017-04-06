A demolition company cleaning out a vacant house in Westbrook Thursday called the police department after finding old explosives in the house, according to police.

The company was cleaning out the house at 153 West Pleasant St. when it discovered the explosives. Westbrook Police responded and requested assistance from the Portland Police Department’s hazardous devices unit, along with the Westbrook Fire Department. The hazardous devices unit removed the old explosives and checked the rest of the building.

Police said there is no danger to the public and no criminal activity is suspected.

