Federal immigration officers detained an asylum seeker from Somalia after his court appearance Thursday in Portland on a drunken-driving charge, according to his lawyer.

Tina Nadeau, who was serving as the court-appointed lawyer of the day for recently charged defendants making their first appearances, said she was meeting with the man, Abdi Ali, 28, of Westbrook, in a conference room after his brief court appearance. As they were wrapping up, three men entered the room, announced that they were U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and said, “We’re here for him,” gesturing to Ali.

Nadeau told them they would have to wait until she was done. After they three men left and stood outside the room, she told Ali not to say anything to the men.

When Ali left the conference room, the ICE agents handcuffed him roughly, Nadeau said. As the man was being led away, she said she saw two court officers clapping.

Nadeau said she didn’t know much about Ali’s history but was troubled by what she saw.

Although immigration enforcement has increased significantly since President Trump was inaugurated in January, this was the first time Nadeau had seen any forcible detentions in Maine.

Ali was being held at the Cumberland County Jail, according to an official there.

Nadeau said Ali was issued a summons in February on a charge of operating under the influence, and was making his first appearance on that charge Thursday. She said he is single and does not have children but she believes his parents live locally.

OUI, especially a misdemeanor-level charge, is not usually considered a deportable offense for anyone who is otherwise complying with immigration laws, said Susan Roche, executive director of the Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project.

Roche said Thursday that she was aware of Thursday’s incident at the courthouse, but didn’t have any details.

She said the ICE agents presumably had a warrant for Ali and, if they did, could probably assert that they have the legal authority to arrest him at the court. But she said that immigration advocates are troubled by the practice, which has been widely used in some other states, including California, Arizona, Texas and Colorado, where attorneys have said ICE agents, sometimes uniformed, sometimes not, have walked into courtrooms or waited outside courthouses to arrest immigrants. Those arrests have mainly focused on immigrants who are in the country illegally.

The practice has come under fire by immigration advocates and local law enforcement, who say immigrants may become fearful of reporting crimes or seeking justice altogether if they believe they may be deported as a result.

“It’s really a horrible policy,” Roche said. “The courtroom is where you have victims and where you have people going to seek justice. They’re not going to feel safe if they might get arrested by ICE.”

Roche said the next step for Ali is likely to be a determination by ICE on bail. He can appeal a refusal to grant bail or seek to have bail lowered with the immigration court in Boston, she said, a process that normally takes a week or two. Then hearings by immigration courts will follow and his route through those courts will vary, based on his immigration status and how long he’s been in the U.S., Roche said.

Roche also said she wasn’t sure how ICE officials knew Ali would be in court Thursday. A court official might have let them know or ICE agents could have checked the dockets for any appearances by people they were looking for, she said.

Pious Ali, a Portland city councilor and immigrant from Ghana, posted on Facebook about Thursday’s arrest.

“I am disappointed at the news that a member of our community was allegedly taking by immigration officers (ICE) at the courthouse,” Ali wrote. “Lurking at courthouses to arrest immigrants, is shortsighted’ and not the best way to implement immigration laws. Acts like this will negatively affect the relationship between local law enforcement and the immigrant community and not in the best interest of our community and city.”

Prosecutors in other states where these types of courthouse arrests have occurred, particularly in California, have expressed concern over those methods. Several wrote this week to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly that the administration should reconsider the practice.

“ICE courthouse arrests make all Californians less safe. These practices deter residents concerned about their immigration status from appearing in court–including as crime victims and witnesses–jeopardizing effective prosecution of criminals who may then re-offend,” the April 4 letter reads. “Courthouse enforcement by ICE also risks confrontations that could endanger members of the public at courthouses throughout our state.

“No one should fear that their immigration status prevents them from seeking justice, whether as a crime victim or otherwise. ICE’s practice is antithetical to a fair system of justice that must protect all of us.

