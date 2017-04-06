AUGUSTA
Wednesday at 8:33 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Stone Street.
9:34 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Stanley Street.
12:23 p.m., needles were recovered on Water Street.
12:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
3:18 p.m., property was recovered on Airport Road.
5:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Patterson Street.
6:03 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Old Winthrop Road.
6:27 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Western Avenue.
7:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cony Road.
7:47 p.m., a 40-year-old Windsor man was issued a summons on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident after an investigation was performed on Union Street.
8:04 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Mount Vernon Avenue.
10:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.
Wednesday at 3:47 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
HALLOWELL
Wednesday at 5:25 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Water Street.
MONMOUTH
Wednesday at 10:26 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Gilman and Cobbossee roads.
2:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Scenic Valley Apartments.
4:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
4:48 p.m., harassment was reported on North Main Street.
WINTHROP
Wednesday at 7:19 p.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Main Street.
ARRESTS
AUGUSTA
Wednesday at 10:07 p.m., Shawn R. Gagne, 43, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant after an attempt to locate was performed on Washington Street.
