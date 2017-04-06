AUGUSTA

Wednesday at 8:33 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Stone Street.

9:34 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Stanley Street.

12:23 p.m., needles were recovered on Water Street.

12:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

3:18 p.m., property was recovered on Airport Road.

5:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Patterson Street.

6:03 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Old Winthrop Road.

6:27 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Western Avenue.

7:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cony Road.

7:47 p.m., a 40-year-old Windsor man was issued a summons on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident after an investigation was performed on Union Street.

8:04 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Mount Vernon Avenue.

10:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.

Wednesday at 3:47 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

HALLOWELL

Wednesday at 5:25 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Water Street.

MONMOUTH

Wednesday at 10:26 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Gilman and Cobbossee roads.

2:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Scenic Valley Apartments.

4:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

4:48 p.m., harassment was reported on North Main Street.

WINTHROP

Wednesday at 7:19 p.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Main Street.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Wednesday at 10:07 p.m., Shawn R. Gagne, 43, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant after an attempt to locate was performed on Washington Street.

