The melting snow and falling rain could lead to minor flooding across the state in the coming 10 days, but there’s little risk of a large flood, state emergency management officials announced Thursday.

That forecast followed a meeting in Augusta of meteorologists, geologists, emergency responders and others who sit on the Maine River Flow Advisory Commission.

Water flows out of the Weston Dam on Thursday in Skowhegan as ice covers other sections of the Kennebec River. The River Flow Advisory Commission met Thursday to discuss river ice and flood risks for this spring. It predicted no danger of severe flooding. Staff photo by David Leaming Ice and snow cover part of Wesserunsett Stream on Thursday in Skowhegan. The stream drains into the Kennebec River a few miles away. The River Flow Advisory Commission met Thursday to discuss river ice and flood risks for this spring. Staff photo by David Leaming Nick Stasulis, of the U.S. Geological Survey, presents information about groundwater conditions Thursday during a meeting at the Maine Emergency Management Agency in Augusta. Staff photo by Joe Phelan Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

“Given the snowpack and predicted precipitation over the next 10 days, we have an above normal chance of minor flooding but do not foresee significant flooding at this time,” said Bob Lent, of the U.S. Geological Survey, in a news release about the commission’s forecast.

The group will continue to monitor the flood potential until all snow has melted, said Susan Faloon, spokeswoman for the Maine Emergency Management Agency, but it does not plan to meet again unless the conditions warrant it.

The group also has been monitoring drought conditions across Maine and reported that groundwater levels have improved since March. Last summer, drought caused wells and farms in parts of the state to dry out, but Faloon said that April will provide the best conditions for groundwater to be replenished.

